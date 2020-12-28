Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says Taking Tesla Private 'Impossible' Now
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 28, 2020 2:25am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says Taking Tesla Private 'Impossible' Now

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) going private is “impossible” now, according to the electric vehicle company’s CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now (sigh),” Musk said in response to a tweet from Dave Lee — an investor in the EV maker — that called for the billionaire entrepreneur to be able to optimize his “time and interests.”

“Engineering, design [and] general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind [and] are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” the Tesla CEO said on Friday.

Musk’s tweet prompted a Twitter user to ask if it can be successfully concluded that none of the other companies run by him — which include, Starlink, Neuralink, SpaceX, and the Boring Company — will be going public anytime soon.

The entrepreneur reiterated an earlier position that it would “most likely make sense for Starlink to go public once the revenue growth is reasonably predictable.

Lee had earlier in the week floated an idea to create a holding company for all of Musk’s ventures — an idea the latter seemed to have found intriguing.

Why It Matters: Musk had infamously tweeted in August 2018 that he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420” and funding for such a move had been “secured.”

The tweet got Musk in trouble with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and he had to step down as Tesla chairman as part of a lawsuit settlement, alongside paying $20 million in penalty.

Tesla joined the S&P 500 last Monday, becoming the company with the highest valuation ever to join the stock market index.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.4% higher at $661.77 on Thursday.

See Also: Will Tesla Destabilize The S&P 500?

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla To Enter India Early Next Year, Transport Minister Confirms
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
From Mars To Your Hands: KULR Is Making Electronics Cooler And Safer
LIT Soars In 2020: What Investors Need To Know About Tesla, Electric Vehicle Derivative Play
Tesla Becoming New AOL, Cryptocurrency Resurgence And 8 Other Top Wells Fargo Predictions For 2021
'Knee-Jerk Reaction' To Apple EV Rumors By Investors Likely 'Short-Lived,' Warns Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs StarLinkNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com