Tesla Could Begin Taking Model 3 Orders In India Next Month: Unconfirmed Report
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
December 27, 2020 12:57pm   Comments
Orders in India for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 could begin as early as next month, with deliveries to follow in the months afterward.

That's according to ETAuto.com, an automotive news site run by Indian business newspaper The Economic Times, citing "sources privy to the matter." So far, the site is the only outlet to independently report this. Benzinga has emailed Tesla for confirmation.

This would be the first official entry for Tesla in the Indian market. Tesla CEO Elon Musk in October tweeted that the company would do so next year.

Photo courtesy Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

automotive Elon Musk India Model 3

