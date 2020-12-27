Tesla Could Begin Taking Model 3 Orders In India Next Month: Unconfirmed Report

Orders in India for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 could begin as early as next month, with deliveries to follow in the months afterward.

That's according to ETAuto.com, an automotive news site run by Indian business newspaper The Economic Times, citing "sources privy to the matter." So far, the site is the only outlet to independently report this. Benzinga has emailed Tesla for confirmation.

This would be the first official entry for Tesla in the Indian market. Tesla CEO Elon Musk in October tweeted that the company would do so next year.

Next year for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Photo courtesy Tesla.