Why Precigen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2020 10:33am   Comments
Why Precigen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced that Merck KGaA raised its stake in the company.

Precigen is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs, builds, and regulates gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets.

Intrexon's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market.

Precigen shares traded up 24.27% to $5.48 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.28 and a 52-week low of $1.26.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

