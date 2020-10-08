Market Overview

Why Shares Of These Black-Owned Companies Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 10:27am   Comments
Shares of several black-owned companies such as Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV), Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) and Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) are trading higher in Thursday's session.

JPMorgan Chase said it would extend $30 billion in additional loans to Black and Latino home buyers and small-business owners.

See Also: JPMorgan Chase Pledges $30B For Racial Wealth Equality

Carver Bancorp shares were trading up 27.16% at $8.38 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $22.97 and a 52-week low of $1.25.

Broadway Financial shares were trading up 8.56% at $1.96. The company has a 52-week high of $7.23 and a 52-week low of $1.04.

Urban One shares were trading up 14.04% at $6.58. The company has a 52-week high of $54.16 and a 52-week low of $0.95.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

