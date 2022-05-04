 Skip to main content

Here's How Much Every 'Star Wars' Movie Made At The Box Office On Opening Weekend
Jayson Derrick  
May 04, 2022 12:00pm   Comments
The latest film in the "Star Wars" universe made its worldwide debut on Dec. 20, 2019. Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" was good enough for the 12th-biggest opening of all time in the United States, but came in far below its predecessors.

"Rise Of Skywalker" is the third and final film in the latest iteration of "Star Wars" trilogies, following "The Force Awakens" in 2015 and "The Last Jedi" in 2017.

"This movie, it's about this new generation, and what they've inherited, the light and the dark," producer J.J. Abrams said earlier this year.

Here's a look at how every other "Star Wars" film performed in North America in their respective opening weekend, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.

  • 1977 - "Star Wars": $1,554,475, or $6.59 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 1980 - "The Empire Strikes Back": $4,910,483 or $15.3 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 1983 - "Return of the Jedi": $23,019,618 or $59.3 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 1999: "The Phantom Menace": $64,820,970 or $99.9 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 2002 - "Attack of the Clones": $80,027,814 or $114.22 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 2005 - "Revenge of the Sith": $108,435,841 or $142.56 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 2015 - "The Force Awakens": $247,966,675 or $268.62 million in 2016 dollars.
  • 2016 - "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story": $155,081,681.
  • 2017 - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi": $220,047,000.
  • 2018 - "Solo: A Star Wars Story": $84,420,489.
  • 2019 - "Rise Of Skywalker": $175,500,000.

This article was originally published on May 4, 2020.

