SmileDirectClub's Stock Surges On Patent Win
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 8:44am
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are trading higher Tuesday, after the company announced it has been issued a patent for its SmileShop intellectual property from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent means no clear aligner competitor will be able to duplicate SmileDirectClub’s model for 18 years.

SmileDirectClub shops have temporarily been closed since March. The company says it's making plans to slowly reopen its SmileShops beginning in May in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Ireland as local governments begin to lift business restrictions.

SmileDirectClub shares were up 34.14% at $7.23 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.10 and a 52-week low of $3.64.

SmileDirectClub Launches Oral Care Products for Walmart

'Meaningful First-Mover Advantage': SmileDirectClub Analysts Sound Optimistic Note After Rough First Month

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

