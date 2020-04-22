Why AMD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.
The shares of several semiconductor companies are trading higher, potentially in sympathy with Texas Instruments, which reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Advanced Micro Devices is a multinational semiconductor company based in Santa Clara County, California that develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets.
Advanced Micro Devices shares were trading up 5.68% at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.27 and a 52-week low of $26.03.
Related Links:
AMD Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Lower Sales Guidance
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews