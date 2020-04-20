Wynn Resorts CEO Says Casino Prepared To Reopen In May With Thermal Cameras, Social Distancing

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox said in a Nevada Independent op-ed Sunday that the Las Vegas Strip, where casinos have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, should reopen in mid-to-late May.

Maddox called for the reopenings to occur with safety measures in place and extensive monitoring of data on the pandemic.

Wynn is pitching an updated health and sanitation plan for its casinos that includes the use of thermal cameras, social distancing and compulsory masks.

These guidelines rely "on the best available science on sanitization methods in consultation with professional infectious disease experts," Maddox said.

Wynn was the first casino operator to shut down, on March 18, and the resort is continuing employee payments, Maddox said.

The company's operating expenses are running at $3 million per day for a period of two months, the CEO said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's shutdown order extends to April 30, with no specific date set for non-essential businesses to restart.

As of Sunday, the state's confirmed cases stood at 3,725, with 155 reported deaths.