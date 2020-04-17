Discover 3 Options Trading Systems — From ProTrader Mike, Founder of MOJO Day Trading

This Saturday the 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., you’re invited to the power-packed Benzinga Options Trading Boot Camp.

It will feature an all-star line-up of stock market trading experts. Among the drill sergeants speaking at 2:00 p.m. EST is ProTrader Mike, Founder of MOJO Day Trading.

About MOJO Day Trading

Started in 2012, ProTrader Mike founded MOJO Day Trading with the simple idea of sharing his knowledge and passion for the stock market with aspiring investors. MOJO Day Trading has become one of the leading Day Trading Chat Room and Online Day Trading Education Services.

The Day Trading System is based upon a Price and Volume system while the MOJO Swing Trade Newsletter is based upon the CANSLIM system of picking stocks. With over 1,850 live trading videos, ProTrader Mike covers all the action each and every day on his YouTube channel.

What He Will Be Discussing

With 30 years of stock trading experience, ProTrader Mike will be discussing three trading systems he uses to beat the markets:

TRIPLE THREAT SYSTEM ‒ an approach to options trading CANSLIM SYSTEM ‒ a guide to swing trading HEINZ SYSTEM ‒ a strategy for day trading

To learn more about these systems of trading from MOJO Day Trading, alongside many other expert speakers, you can attend the Benzinga Options Trading Boot Camp by clicking here.

Photo by Helloquence on Unsplash