Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Gilead's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2020 3:28pm   Comments
Share:
Why Gilead's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after trials of the company's potential coronavirus candidate Remdesivir were suspended in China due to low enrollment.

Gilead Sciences is an American biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes drugs. The company focuses primarily on antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi.

Gilead Sciences shares were trading down 3.42% at $75.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.97 and a 52-week low of $60.89.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Gilead Analysts Break Down Remdesivir Data Readout From Compassionate Use
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Urogen FDA Decision, Amarin, J&J Earnings And More COVID-19 Updates
Gilead Analyst Sees Over 50% Chance Of Success For Remdesivir In Mild-To-Moderate COVID-19
10 Short Squeeze Candidates If The Market Rally Continues
Gilead Analyst Sees Catalyst Ahead In Data Readout For Potential Coronavirus Treatment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China coronavirus why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga