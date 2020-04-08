Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Food News Roundup: Kroger, Instacart Announce Updates, Subway Doubles As Grocery Store
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
Food News Roundup: Kroger, Instacart Announce Updates, Subway Doubles As Grocery Store

Grocery giant Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and third-party delivery platform Instacart each announced updates this week on how they're navigating the coronavirus pandemic. 

Kroger Leverages Tech System

Kroger announced that as of Tuesday it will use technology to limit the number of customers allowed in its stores at a time. The company already makes use of its QueVision technology to track the number of customers who enter and exit a store.

Kroger said it will leverage infrared sensors and predictive analytics to make sure the total number of customers allowed in a store at once is 50% of the building code's normal capacity.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Instacart Expands Data Sharing

Instacart said in a Tuesday press release that it will offer its data and insights to food companies and consumer packaged goods companies in the coming weeks and months.

Instacart said it has access to understand what food items are in high demand and what items may be out of stock at a given time.

"With the recent surge in customer demand for online grocery, these insights have become particularly important as brands work to understand, in real-time, what items are surging and where there may be out of stock issues, so they can help get customers the items they need," a spokesperson for Instacart told Food Business News.

Subway Doubles As Grocery Store

More than 100 Subway sandwich restaurants in California are doubling as a pop-up grocery store by selling to the public some of the items featured on its menu, like deli meats, sandwich buns, bagged lettuce and frozen soup. 

The chain is calling its new initiative Subway Grocery, and it is unclear if the initiative will expand elsewhere in the U.S. or in other countries.

Related Links:

McDonald's Withdraws Guidance After Significant Sales Decline In March

Early Data Shows Restaurants Are In Trouble From Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo courtesy of Instacart.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KR)

10 Short Squeeze Candidates If The Market Rally Continues
Semiconductors Continue To Lead Rally Efforts, While Consumer Staples Keep Lagging
Staking Claims: A Record 6.6 Million Workers Applied For Unemployment, Doubling Estimates
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Kroger
Some Staples Stocks Bouncing Back After Sliding In Recent Rally As Caution Tightens Grip
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 food Food Business NewsNews Restaurants Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga