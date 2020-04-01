Market Overview

Why Inseego's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 9:16am   Comments
Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company said it's ramping up production of its 4G and 5G MiFi mobile hotspots in response to a "record increase in demand" for secure home internet access.

See Also: Why Inseego Products Are In Demand During The Pandemic

Inseego Corp provides 5G and intelligent Internet of things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions.

Inseego shares were trading up 11.56% at $6.95 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.75 and a 52-week low of $3.61.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

