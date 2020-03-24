Why Inseego Products Are In Demand During The Pandemic

Water and toilet paper have been flying off the shelves, and they're not the only household products in high demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the temporary solution to combat the spread of the virus being working from home,

Inseego Corp's (NASDAQ: INSG) MiFi Jetpack 8800L and its MiFi 8000 internet boxes have been in high demand as more and more people begin to work from home.

They are portable Wi-Fi boxes that increase web connections and can go up to 24 hours without needing to charge.

Many locations are sold out and waiting to restock on both MiFi Jetpack 8800 and the MiFi 8000 devices.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

On the Verizon website, it says the MiFi Jetpack 8800L is out of stock and it won't be available to be shipped until April 22, and a Metro Detroit Verizon store Benzinga spoke with said they're out of stock as well.

"Everyone is working from home now [and] I am even working from home," a Verizon store employee told Benzinga, adding that a small business customer had recently ordered 20 of the devices.

"None of these items are getting shipped out this month."

Inseego shares were up 13.59% at $5.85 at the time of publication Tuesday.