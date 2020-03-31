Nintendo Plans Remastered Games To Celebrate 'Super Mario' 35th Anniversary: Report

Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) is planning to celebrate the "Super Mario Bros." 35th anniversary with numerous releases, according to Video Games Chronicle.

These releases reportedly include most of the "Super Mario" 35-year back catalogue and feature several remastered titles. The news comes after the cancellation of E3 due to COVID-19, where Nintendo could have planned this announcement.

When approached for clarification, Nintendo told Video Games Chronicle it “does not comment on rumor and speculation.”

The publication said in a Tuesday update that the titles intended for Switch include "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy."

Nintendo Celebrates Classic Titles

In 2015, Nintendo celebrated Mario’s 30th anniversary with several events and merchandise.

The anniversary also lined up with the release of "Super Mario Maker" for Wii U in September 2015. It would make sense to continue a celebration for the franchise’s 35th year.

While these games have not been officially confirmed, there is evidence of plans to commemorate the anniversary.

An interactive Mario Lego set will allow players to collect coins and defeat enemies in levels built with Lego bricks.

“A lot of design thinking went into creating Mario, and we worked very closely with the Nintendo IP team. Nintendo is strong on the digital side, so we collaborated on the technology as well as the play concept. So again, we leveraged each other’s competencies here,” LEGO's Set Design Manager Jonathan Bennink told The Brothers Brick.

With accessibility being a key focus for Nintendo’s line of first-party brands, releasing a mixture of old and new Mario titles would help fill a year that won’t include a new Switch model.

With other companies like Sony (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) gearing up for next-gen releases, this is an effective way to pull new interest into the Switch while continuing to retain Nintendo’s core fanbase.