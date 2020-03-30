Why Retractable Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Retractable Technologies (NYSE: RVP) shares are trading higher on Monday, after a report the company has won a government contract for $84 million.

$RVP landed a HUGE government contract for nearly $84 million with only a $42 million market cap. Contract mentions #coronavirus Looks like we should be seeing an official PR soonhttps://t.co/uuKm6uD8XZ

cc: @TradeHawk pic.twitter.com/mc46DsV5xG — Reformed Trader (@Reformed_Trader) March 30, 2020

Retractable Technologies designs, develops, manufactures and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally.

Shares were trading up 57% to $2.03 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.12 and a 52-week low of 56 cents.