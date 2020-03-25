Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after the White House and Senate reached a $2 trillion stimulus deal, which includes support for key industries such as aviation.

Additionally, reports suggest the company may soon restart production of the 737 Max. The 737 Max models have been grounded since March of 2019 following two deadly crashes.

Boeing shares were trading up 30.55% at $166.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $398.66 and a 52-week low of $89.

Related Links:

Boeing To Restart 737 Max Production In May, Give Priority To Clearing Backlog

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Boeing To Buy, Raises Price Target

Photo by Steve Lynes via Wikimedia.