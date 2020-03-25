Market Overview

Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2020 1:58pm   Comments
Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after the White House and Senate reached a $2 trillion stimulus deal, which includes support for key industries such as aviation.

Additionally, reports suggest the company may soon restart production of the 737 Max. The 737 Max models have been grounded since March of 2019 following two deadly crashes.

Boeing shares were trading up 30.55% at $166.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $398.66 and a 52-week low of $89.

Photo by Steve Lynes via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

