Altria CEO Howard Willard Contracts Coronavirus, Takes Medical Leave

An Altria Group (NYSE: MO) said in a Thursday 8-K filing that CEO Howard Willard has contracted the coronavirus and will take medical leave.

Altria CFO William Gifford will take over as CEO until Willard returns.

On Thursday, Altria also reported the temporary suspension of operations at its Richmond manufacturing center.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

So far, the number of U.S. coronavirus cases has reached 13,000 as testing becomes more available.

Altria shares were trading 1.62% higher at $37.70 in Friday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.88 and a 52-week low of $34.88.

Related Links:

Altria Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Altria Group Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance