Stuck At Home And Need Entertainment? Chipotle Has You Covered
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 3:10pm   Comments
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) will host a series of Instagram live streams to keep the world entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Chipotle will stream through its Instagram page events featuring celebrities and musicians as part of a series called "Chipotle Together," according to Nation's Restaurant News. The restaurant chain will also be giving away prizes including a free meal at its restaurants which only offer to-go options.

A new episode will be shown each day with the first show on March 18, which featured musician Portugal the Man.

Why It's Important

Chipotle hopes to bring "a little joy" to its customers and fans while also creating an "online connection," a Chipotle marketing spokesperson told NRN.

Chipotle is also offering consumers free delivery on all orders above $10 through the app or online. The company is also making use of tamper-evident delivery packaging and an in-app delivery tracker to help ease nervous consumers. Similarly, delivery options will be made free for all orders made through Uber Eats and users can request a "no-contact" delivery option.

A full schedule hasn't been released yet but will be posted to the chain's Twitter page.

Posted-In: Casual Fast Food coronavirus food Food DeliveryNews Restaurants Media General

