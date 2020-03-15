Urban Outfitters to Close All Stores Worldwide Due to Coronavirus Until at Least March 28

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN), which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands and the Food and Beverage division provides an update on COVID-19.

The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us. The safety and health of our communities, including our loyal customers and dedicated associates, is always of the utmost importance to us.

As far as we know, none of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to protect our communities, we have decided to close all of our stores around the globe. Stores will not reopen until at least March 28. We will continue to pay our store teams during this time. We will continue to operate our e-commerce and subscription businesses.

In our offices globally, we have asked our corporate employees whose jobs allow them to work remotely to do so for the foreseeable future. We have divided employees who cannot work remotely into shifts to reduce density at our corporate offices and create social distance. We have also enhanced regular cleaning protocols in these spaces and stand ready to deeply and completely clean them as necessary.

Because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change.

We want to assure you that we are doing our best to protect our communities, and we look forward to the time when we realize that we have come through this, stronger than ever.