Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 2 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Nuveen Missouri Quality (NYSE: NOM).

Nuveen Missouri Quality (NYSE: NOM) traded down 1.13% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.52. Shares traded up 38.06%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.52. Shares traded up 38.06%. Nuveen Missouri Quality (NYSE: NOM) shares hit a yearly high of $14.92. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

