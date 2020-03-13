Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 13, 2020 10:21am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 2 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Nuveen Missouri Quality (NYSE: NOM).
  • Nuveen Missouri Quality (NYSE: NOM) traded down 1.13% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.52. Shares traded up 38.06%.
  • Nuveen Missouri Quality (NYSE: NOM) shares hit a yearly high of $14.92. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

