Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tech Investments Improve Delta Cargo's Business – #FWLive
FreightWaves  
March 03, 2020 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Tech Investments Improve Delta Cargo's Business – #FWLive

Take a FreightWaves Flashback to #FWLive Chicago 2019 where Eric Wilson, managing director of global cargo sales for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL), conducts this session on how tech helped improve Delta's efficiency in serving both passengers and cargo.

Optimization and data utilization are sweeping the nation on air, sea, and land. Get data at the speed of light with SONAR.

Get tickets to #FWLive Atlanta

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Rewatch the LIVE streams on YouTube

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (DAL)

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Airlines Request Slot Leniency From Airports To Deal With Coronavirus
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Lufthansa Slashes Budget In Response To Downturn From Coronavirus
15 Industrial Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: air cargo Delta CargoNews Commodities Global Markets Tech General

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga