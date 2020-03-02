Fast Growing Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Signs 135 Additional Locations

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, a group exercise experience created by World Champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, formally announced the signing of over 135 franchise locations.

“Our rapid growth can be credited to our best-in-class franchisee program, experienced support team, and commitment to providing the most exciting fitness experience available on the market,” said James Williams, CEO of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.

“We are thrilled to be signing new deals with incredibly well-qualified franchisees and to continue building the strong momentum our brand has achieved thus far.”

The two-year-old franchise program has been growing, with new studios opening in cities around the country, such as St. Petersburg, F.L., Chicago, I.L., New York, N.Y., as well as Torrance, C.A.

To stay updated with this development, visit https://www.mayweather.fit/franchise/

Photo by Bogdan Yukhymchuk on Unsplash