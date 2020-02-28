Market Overview

Tokyo's Disneyland To Temporarily Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Tokyo's Disneyland To Temporarily Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

As fears of a possible pandemic escalate with cases of the coronavirus surging outside of China, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has been forced to take precautionary measures.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed starting Feb. 29 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Japan.

“The Parks are currently scheduled to reopen on March 16, but further information will be announced at a later date,” said park operator Oriental Land Co.

Last month, the company shuttered its Shanghai theme park to help prevent the spread of infection.

“In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown ... starting Jan. 25,” management said at the time.

Prior to the announcement, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for all schools to be closed down until the new academic year starts in early April.

