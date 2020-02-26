Disney The Latest To Add Impossible Foods Plant-Based Burgers

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will host an event on Thursday to mark its new partnership with Impossible Foods.

What Happened

Impossible Foods will see its Impossible Burger featured across Disney's parks, resorts and cruise lines. Most notably, plant-based options will be featured inside Disney's flagship restaurants, including Tony's town Square Restaurant at Walt Disney World Resort and Smokejumpers Grill at Disneyland Resort.

Disney said last September it will focus on adding new plant-based options to all of its quick and table service dining locations.

"We are thrilled to be working with Disney," said Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods. "The millions of park-goers who visit Disney Parks and Resorts and sail on Disney Cruise Line each year – including those who are reducing their impact on the environment by eating less meat – will now be able to order the Impossible Burger and other delicious dishes made with our plant-based meat. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead with this new relationship."

Why It's Important

Plant-based foods, and in particular the stock of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), have become all the rage over the last year.

According to Impossible Foods, its plant-based burger offers the same amount of bioavailable iron and protein compared to traditional ground beef. But a four-ounce serving has zero cholesterol, 14 grams of total fat, eight grams of saturated fat and 240 calories. By comparison, an "80/20" beef patty has 80 mg of cholesterol, 23 grams of total fat, nine grams of saturated fat, and 290 calories.

Disney will showcase its new Impossible Foods menu items at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. On March 7-8, Impossible Foods Head of Culinary J Michael Melton will offer a live demonstration, also as part of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

