Penny Stock Ticks Higher On Deal To Develop Immune-Supportive Formula
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 9:55am   Comments
Shares of actively-traded penny stock Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) are advancing after the company announced an agreement for developing an immuno-supportive formula.

San Diego, California-based Guardion said a publicly-listed Malaysian company, going by the name Ho Wah Genting Berhad, has contracted Guardion and its recently-acquired subsidiary NutriGuard, to develop a proprietary formula to meet the demands of the Malaysian company's customers for an immune-supportive product.

See Also: 18 Medical Stocks To Watch Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Mark McCarty, founder of NutriGuard and a leader in scientific validation of nutrition-based therapies for potentiating the type 1 interferon response to RNA viruses, would be tasked with developing this formula, Guardion said. The company clarified that the formula would provide immuno-supportive and anti-inflammatory benefits to its users but hasn't been tested yet or is intended to specifically address the symptoms of the current COVID-19 virus.

Guardion shares were rising 4.5% to 31 cents.

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Penny Stocks Health Care Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

