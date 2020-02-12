Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.com Makes Drone Deliveries In China As Covid-19 Virus Paralyzes Country
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2020 9:54am   Comments
Share:
JD.com Makes Drone Deliveries In China As Covid-19 Virus Paralyzes Country

Chinese Internet company JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) is using drones to deliver goods to customers in China at a time when the country is virtually shut down to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Apart from mobilizing resources to provide immediate support for anti-virus fight, the company is launching robot and drone deliveries using its AI technology to facilitate last-mile delivery, JD.com said in a release.

The company's first delivery was in a village near Baiyang Lake in Hebei province on Friday, the Nikkei said in a report.

The drone carried goods for about 2 kilometers over a lake to the Liuzhuang village, carrying essential commodities.

JD.com previously used self-driving vehicles to deliver a batch of goods to a hospital in the Wuhan province, the Nikkei said.

Even ahead of the virus outbreak, JD.com used drones to deliver New Year gifts to rural areas, Xinhua reported.

The company also carried out government-approved drone delivery to Indonesia earlier this year.

The stock was trading 2.1% higher at $41.64 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

WHO Names Coronavirus Covid-19; Deaths Top 1,000

4 Reasons Nio Shares Are Higher Despite Sales Warning

Photo courtesy of JD.com

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 drones e-commerce NikkeiNews Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
8 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga