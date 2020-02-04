Your Inner Child Will Be Happy To Know Dunkaroos Are Coming Back

Remember Dunkaroos? The quintessential 1990s snack where you dip a bite-size cookie in frosting? You should be happy to know that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is re-launching the line this summer.

Dunkaroo's First Run

General Mills first launched Dunkaroos in 1992, the snack was available to American consumers until 2012. True loyalists were able to cross the border into Canada, where Dunkaroos stayed on the shelves until 2017, according to Chewboom.

Retro Appeal

There is no better way to advertise the relaunch of a 1990s item in the 2020s than through social media, especially Twitter.

"The year is 1997," a tweet began. "Your Tamagotchi is thriving. You just set a new personal best with your Bop It. Your mom packed Dunkaroos in your lunch. Everyone at school wants to be your friend. Life is good. The year is 2020. You just found out Dunkaroos are coming back. Life is good."

