Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coca-Cola CEO Says Consumers Will Never Drink The Same Product Forever

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 2:58pm   Comments
Share:
Coca-Cola CEO Says Consumers Will Never Drink The Same Product Forever

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) started off selling just one product in one size to one market more than 100 years ago, and today it is clear consumers will never drink the same product forever, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said during a CNBC interview.

Global Brand

Consumers want variety in all aspects of their life including what they consume, Quincey said Wednesday. Coca-Cola recognizes this and needs to become a global franchise with a broad spectrum of drinks. One of the more recent changes to the portfolio is a revamp of Coke Zero Sugar so it better resembles the classic Coca-Cola flavor. This resulted in a double-digit growth rate for multiple years.

The sparkling water category is also "exploding" in the U.S. and Coca-Cola's Topo Chico brand is among the fastest-growing in the segment, Quincey said.

Zero Waste

Coca-Cola's sustainable objective is not to get rid of plastic, rather implement a zero-waste policy and a lower carbon footprint, he said. The company wants to be able to take back used bottles so it can be transformed into new ones.

Coca-Cola will turn this objective to reality within a year in Sweden where all bottles are made from 100% recyclable materials.

Related Links:

Coca-Cola Now Owns 100% Of Fairlife

Is Coca-Cola Planning On Marketing A CBD Extract Version In Canada?

Posted-In: beverages James Quincey plastic sustainability Zero WasteNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Weaker Than Expected December Jobs Report Might Weigh, But Overall Growth Positive
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga