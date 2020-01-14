Disney Investors Are Loving These Disney+ Numbers

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher after positive data from Sensor Tower revealed the Disney+ streaming service has generated $97.2 million in user spending on mobile in its first two months, according to Cnet report.

The Disney+ mobile app has also been downloaded over 40.9 million times across Apple's App Store and the Google Play store for Android, with most of the interest coming from the U.S.

Disney+ launched on Nov. 12 and features content from Disney as well as Disney-owned properties like Marvel and the Star Wars franchise. The service made $5 million through in-app purchases in its first 13 days, according to Apptopia.

Disney's stock traded 1.94% higher to $146.67 per share at time of publication.

