Internal Boeing Documents Show Employees Mocked Lion Air's Request For 737 Max Training
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 8:53am   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were trading lower Tuesday in the wake of reports the plane manufacturer deemed a 737 Max simulator training for pilots at Lion Air to be uneccessary in 2017, according to documents the plane manufacturer provided to U.S. lawmakers. 

Bloomberg reported Thursday that it obtained unredacted copies of the documents that show the airline's name. In October 2018, a Lion Air 737 Max crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people. 

“Now friggin Lion Air might need a sim to fly the MAX, and maybe because of their own stupidity. I’m scrambling trying to figure out how to unscrew this now! idiots,” a Boeing staffer wrote in a June 2017 text message that was released by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, according to Bloomberg. 

Boeing shares were trading 0.22% higher at $330.95 in Tuesday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $446.01 and a 52-week low of $292.47.

Photo by PK-REN from Jakarta, Indonesia via Wikimedia

Posted-In: 737 MAX Bloomberg Lion AirNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

