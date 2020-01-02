Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Interpol Sends Arrest Warrant For Carlos Ghosn To Lebanon
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 02, 2020 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Interpol Sends Arrest Warrant For Carlos Ghosn To Lebanon

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANF) Chairman Carlos Ghosn fled Japan on New Year's Eve to Turkey and is now in Lebanon, where the justice ministry has received an Interpol red notice for his arrest, according to the BBC.

The red notice, which calls on authorities to arrest a wanted person, has yet to be referred to the judiciary, Reuters reported. 

Ghosn was charged in Japan with underreporting his future compensation and breach of trust and has repeatedly asserted his innocence.

He left on a private jet from a regional airport in Japan, reportedly landing in Istanbul first, which prompted an investigation in Turkey. 

Ghosn is now in his home country of Lebanon.

"There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan," Ghosn said in a Thursday statement, according to Bloomberg.

"All such speculation is inaccurate and false. I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever."

Ghosn also left Japan without a passport, which he had to surrender last year to Japanese officials.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, which said Ghosn has entered the country legally, giving no reason to take action against him. 

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the escape, according to Turkish media: four pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport workers.

Related Links:

Former Nissan Chair Ghosn Flees Japan In Box, Turns Up In Lebanon

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Chairman Arrested On Trading Violations

Photo by Ecole polytechnique via Wikimedia

Posted-In: BBC Bloomberg Carlos GhosnNews Global Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSANF)

Former Nissan Chair Ghosn Flees Japan In Box, Turns Up In Lebanon
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Mitsubishi To Stop Making New Diesel Engines
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

DermTech Shares Rise On Medicare Coverage For Skin Cancer Diagnostic Test

Vanguard Goes Commission-Free For Stocks, Options