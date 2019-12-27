5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock rose 1.2% to $44.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $10.9 billion.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) shares surged 1.1% to $19.62. The market cap stands at $52.9 billion.
- Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $10.33. The market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 0.9% to $6.35. The market cap seems to be at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.30.
Losers
- Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares declined 1.2% to $3.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $745.7 million.
