5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 8:26am   Comments
Gainers

  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock rose 1.2% to $44.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $10.9 billion.
  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) shares surged 1.1% to $19.62. The market cap stands at $52.9 billion.
  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $10.33. The market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
  • Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares rose 0.9% to $6.35. The market cap seems to be at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.30.

 

Losers

  • Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares declined 1.2% to $3.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $745.7 million.

