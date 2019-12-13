Market Overview

China, Trump Confirm Phase 1 Trade Deal, Avoiding $160B In New Tariffs

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 10:51am   Comments
Chinese officials said Friday that the a Phase One agreement has been reached with the U.S. on trade that includes a phased rollback of tariffs. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 100 points as Chinese officials began a press conference late Friday Chinese time to announce the agreement.

Chinese Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen announced the deal. Chinese officials said it requires technical legal review before it is signed, but that the two sides had agreed on a deal that will lead to mutual reduction in tariffs on a "step-by-step" basis and improve Sino-American relations overall. 

President Donald Trump had on Thursday reportedly approved the outlines of the agreement, which was reported to include Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products in 2020 and the U.S. delaying $160 billion in tariffs that were scheduled to take effect Sunday.

The tariffs that had been set to go into effect Sunday "will not be charged" with the new deal, Trump said in a Friday tweet.

"We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately," he said. 

Neither side said immediately what the "massive purchases" of agricultural product purchases would amount to, with Chinese officials indicating the agreement on the final amount hasn't been finalized.

“President Trump has focused on concluding a Phase One agreement that achieves meaningful, fully enforceable structural changes and begins rebalancing the U.S.-China trade relationship," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. 

"This unprecedented agreement accomplishes those very significant goals and would not have been possible without the president’s strong leadership." 

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was trading down 0.05% at $316.98 at the time of publication, while the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) was trading 0.22% higher at $42.89. 

White House photo by Joyce Boghosian. 

Posted-In: President Donald Trump tariffs trade warNews Politics Global Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

