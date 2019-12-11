GM Unveils 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe And Suburban SUVs

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on Tuesday has unveiled new versions of its full-size Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs, with advanced technology features.

What Happened

General Motors revealed the first look of its all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban SUVs on Tuesday night in Detroit, according to CNBC.

The new Chevrolet models share certain features of GM’s recently revamped Chevrolet Silverado pickup, such as boomerang LED signature lights and large prominent grilles with horizontal bars behind Chevy’s bowtie emblem. The vehicles are expected to hit U.S. roads in 2021.

Larger Models

The new Chevrolet Tahoe SUV is longer than its current model by 6.7 inches and is capable of carrying 122.9 cubic feet of cargo, according to Reuters.

The new Chevy Suburban, on the other hand, is 1.3 inches longer than its current Chevy Suburban model, which could make the new Chevy Suburban one of the longest passenger vehicles on the market, according to the Reuters.

The SUVs feature revamped interiors with more interior space than the current models. The new Tahoe model has 66% more cargo room behind the third row for Tahoe, while the new Suburban has 19% more cargo space behind the first row, said GM officials, according to CNBC.

Tech Features

The new SUVs will have five times greater data-processing power than the current models have, GM officials told CNBC. GM also has plans to make its 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban SUVs equipped with a new system and electrical infrastructure capable of handling GM’s Super Cruise highway driver-assist system, said the officials.

What’s Next

General Motors could invest the profits from its new SUVs to fund its electric vehicles project. General Motors plans to launch at least 20 new EVs globally by 2023. The company’s profit margin from large SUVs could be as high as 30%, the industry insiders told Reuters.

Photo Credit: Chevrolet Press Room