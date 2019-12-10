Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What To Know About Blue Origin's New Shepard Launch

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 2:58pm   Comments
Share:
What To Know About Blue Origin's New Shepard Launch

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos' private spaceflight company Blue Origin is scheduled to launch experiments into space on its reusable New Shepard spacecraft on Wednesday after a weather delay that scrubbed a Tuesday liftoff.

What To Know About The Mission

The New Shepard will carry Blue Origin's 100th commercial payload to space, launching from its liftoff site near Van Horn, Texas. It's the ninth commercial payload launch for the New Shepard reusable spacecraft system, but the sixth for this particular vehicle.

Among the payload on the mission is an experimental program designed by Columbia University students to study the effects of microgravity environments on cell biology.

The ship will also carry a science program called OSCAR, a waste recycling technology experiment. The experiment is designed to create a mix of gasses from common waste on a human space mission that could be used for propulsion or life support.

The spacecraft will also carry thousands of postcards written by kids as part of Blue Origin's Club for the Future program. Also on board are two student art projects that won a contest called Art In Space.

What To Know About the New Shepard Spacecraft

The spacecraft, named for Alan Shepard, the first American in space, has a 530-cubic-foot capsule. This gives people on board 10 times the room Shepard had on his Mercury flight.

The vehicle launches and lands vertically. Both the capsule and the rocket that propels it are reusable.

Related Links:

Jeff Bezos Plans To Take Blue Origin To The Moon

Musk's SpaceX Raises $500M As Valuation Nears $30.5B

Photo courtesy of Blue Origin.

Posted-In: Blue Origin Jeff Bezos spaceNews Travel Events Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Cramer Says Macy's And Kohl's Have 'Self-Inflicted Wounds'
Amazon Says Pentagon's JEDI Award To Microsoft Was Based On Trump's Desire To 'Screw Amazon'
Data Cleansing Key To Optimizing Logistics
eBay Leaving Investors Bruised – Is It In Trouble?
How Amazon's New NYC Office Space Differs From Scrapped HQ2 Plan
Parcel Carriers Shine In First Peak Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Analysts Agree Chewy Is A 'Good Boy' Stock After Q3 Print