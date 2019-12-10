Today's Pickup: Safe Parking Available Through TruckPark, Dock411 Collaboration

Good day,

Truck parking reservation is now available through the Dock411 app thanks to an integration with TruckPark, the digital truck parking platform.

Users of Dock411 are now able to reserve one of TruckPark's thousands of available spaces through a link in the Dock411 app. That link takes the user to TruckPark's system, allowing drivers to see and reserve available parking. Shippers will also be able to see the location of these trucks through the Dock411 web portal, providing insight into the vehicle's location.

Spots can also be reserved through the web portal.

"We have been excited since day one about this partnership," Anthony Petitte, CEO for TruckPark, said. "Dock411 helps us bring a full suite of tools to the industry. Shippers now can direct drivers to safe and available parking and carriers rest easy knowing their drivers and payloads won't be compromised."

Drivers have the option of choosing locations based on preference and amenities, and security and yard features are all visible to drivers that use the app, Petitte said.

Dock411 collects, curates and shares facility profiles and reviews. A complete facility profile in Dock411 includes over 70 attributes, including local directions, restroom availability, lumper fees, hazards and photos.

"We've worked hard to make Dock411 a great tool for the industry by listening to our users," Eric Weidl, co-founder of Dock411, said. "Drivers have told us again and again that finding available parking is a daily challenge. Not only do they want more parking locations, they want to be able to find those locations. We're excited about the opportunity to work with TruckPark to expose their parking locations to a wider audience."

Future plans include the ability for drivers to reserve parking directly through the Dock411 app and to see the number of available spots in real time, the companies said. Additionally, there are plans to add more capacity around more shipper locations nationwide.

TruckPark provides technology that allows truck drivers to reserve a space in a lot operated by a partner company. Among those partners is Storemytruck.com, which joined the platform in September. That partnership will open over 10,000 parking spaces to truckers over the next few years.

Did you know?

Investors continue to flock to supply chain technology businesses, with venture capital investment reaching $11.7 billion for 371 deals in the first three quarters of 2019, according to Pitchbook.

Quotable:

"We regret to inform everyone that Celadon Group Inc. has filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. We will continue to haul and deliver all the loads that we now have in transit. We will have more information in the morning as to where equipment needs to be returned to.

We have been assured that everyone who follows instructions will be paid for the work and miles assigned and completed, and Celadon will not leave anyone stranded away from home. Finally, we truly appreciate your commitment and dedication to this company and wish you luck moving forward."

— Celadon management, in a message Dec. 9 to its drivers on the company's bankruptcy.

In other news:

Low-tax Virginia seeks hike in fuel tax

Virginia, which has the 12th-lowest state fuel tax in the country, is looking to raise that as it faces an infrastructure funding shortfall. (WTOP)

Drone safety at heart of new working group

Police, fire and other stakeholders have joined forces to help study drone safety around major cities and urban centers. (Government Technology)

GM provides loan to new Lordstown owners

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has confirmed that the new owners of its Lordstown facility were provided a $40 million loan to help facilitate the purchase. (Journal Gazette)

Rhode Island Trucking Association criticizes firm with large toll bill

The Rhode Island Trucking Association said a state trucking company that racked up $75,000 in unpaid tolls in Maine is not reflective of the safety-conscious image the industry considers important. (Go Local Prov)

Lost capacity from Celadon will be absorbed

The trucking industry will absorb the lost capacity from the Celadon closure, experts said. (The Wall Street Journal)

Final Thoughts

The sudden collapse of Celadon over the weekend had one positive. Despite a perceived overcapacity in the market, trucking companies up and down the spectrum reached out through social media with offers of help and jobs.

Surely, there was some self-interest involved, but many companies were simply offering help in ensuring any stranded Celadon drivers could get home to their families. Trucking may be a competitive business, but in times of need, it is among the most compassionate.

Hammer down, everyone!

