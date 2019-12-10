Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota's Lexus Plans To Launch Electric Vehicles In China

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Toyota's Lexus Plans To Launch Electric Vehicles In China

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) is speeding up efforts to launch its first battery-operated Lexus vehicles by 2020, according to The Nikkei Asian Review

The luxury vehicle division is working toward launching its first all-battery electric vehicle in 2020.

The Japanese automaker first announced its plans to launch electric vehicles specially designed to suit the Chinese market in November at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.

China Aims For Higher EV Sales 

Toyota's move is in sync with China’s intent to boost electric vehicles sales.

China estimated last week that its new energy vehicle sales could account for 25% of all car sales by 2025, up from a previous target of around 20%, according to Reuters

The world’s largest auto market is facing challenges of late after the Chinese government cut support for its electric vehicle makers in June. The country’s electric vehicle sales fell four months in a row in October.

But a strong brand reputation and hybrid technology could still position Lexus as one of the leaders in the Chinese EV market, along with Volkswagen AG/ADR (OTC: VWAPY) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), according to Nikkei Asian Review. 

Tesla is set to market its first batch of Shanghai-made cars in January 2020. Volkswagen said in November that it would invest more than $4.4 billion in China in 2020, with 40% of the investment being in the EV segment. 

Photo courtesy of Lexus. 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs lexus Nikkei Asian Review ReutersNews Global Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM + TSLA)

Technology Stocks Could Be In Focus Today As Trade Dominates The Headlines
Germany's €500 Million Cathode Factory To Boost European Electric Battery Production
These Pros Agree: Owning Tesla Stock Requires Confidence In Long-Term Goals
Elon Musk Takes Grimes For A Drive In The Cybertruck
SpaceX Successfully Delivers 'Mighty Mice' To International Space Station
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Facebook, Intel, Netflix, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

DA Davidson Upgrades Redfin On Additional Revenue Streams In Mortgage, Title Services