House Democrats To Announce Impeachment Charges Against Trump
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 12:30am   Comments
House Democrats To Announce Impeachment Charges Against Trump

House Democrats will introduce two formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

Impeachment Vote Could Come Next Week

The charges will focus on abuse of presidential power and obstruction of Congress, three officials close to the matter told the Post. 

Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat and the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the specific articles would be announced at 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that no final decision has been made regarding the articles and that the House Judiciary Committee is considering the matter, the Post said. 

If the articles are introduced Tuesday, the Judiciary Committee could vote on them Thursday, the publication said. The articles would go in front of the full House for a vote next week. 

Lawyers Argue In The House

The announcement of charges follows the House’s hearing of arguments made by constitutional experts from both the Democratic and Republican fronts.

The Democratic side called Trump “a clear and present danger” in a Monday hearing. 

Last week, a Harvard law professor arguing in favor of impeachment said the founding fathers would “identify President Trump’s conduct as exactly the kind of abuse of office, high crimes and misdemeanors, that they were worried about.”

Trump is facing an impeachment investigation primarily for allegedly blackmailing then newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation aimed at hurting his Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

