UPS Expands International Air Express Network
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 10, 2019 9:14am   Comments
UPS Expands International Air Express Network

UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) said Monday it will expand its international air express network for small parcels by adding 3,200 postal codes to 40 countries, including five countries that have recently been added.

UPS said it will add nearly 8,000 postal codes to its Worldwide Express Freight network. It has also added four countries, bringing the total to 11. Worldwide Express Freight offers day- and time-definite services for palletized air consignments.

The five new markets are Algeria, Namibia, Reunion, which will be served by Worldwide Express, and Nigeria and Qatar, which will be served by the "Plus" product. UPS did not disclose the names of the four additional countries to be served by the Express Freight product. It said, however, that shippers in more than 76 countries can now serve consignees in more than 82 countries.

All of the programs will expand the availability of international morning or midday deliveries, UPS said.

Image by Andy Leung from Pixabay

