Peloton Responds To Backlash Over Its Bike Ad
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 2:41pm   Comments
Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares traded lower by another 5% on Wednesday after the company responded to a holiday ad that began airing last month that recently went viral on Twitter for what some critics claim is sexist and classist content. The stock fell 9% in Tuesday's session.

On Wednesday, Peloton said the company is “disappointed” in how some viewers are interpreting the ad.

What To Know A Bout Peloton's 'Controversial' Bike Ad

The ad features a husband gifting his wife a Peloton exercise bike and chronicles her year of subsequent workouts. At the end of the ad, the wife re-gifts the husband a video chronicle of her year-long workout journey.

“We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them,” a Peloton spokesperson told CNBC. “Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate.”

Peloton's stock remains up more than 26% overall in the past month. Shares traded around $31.97 at time of publication.

Posted-In: News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

