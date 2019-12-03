Market Overview

Wall Street Rides Peloton's Stock Higher As Audiences Puzzle Over New Commercial
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2019 9:08am   Comments
Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) has overcome public derision of its latest ad strategy to trade up 14.6% since the start of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ahead of the long weekend, the exercise bike maker launched a new commercial in pursuit of Christmas sales, spreading the discomfort of stationary biking beyond the home gym to Americans everywhere.

In the video, a husband gifts his fit influencer wife a Peloton, and she obsessively documents a year of dreaded workouts. At the end, she re-gifts him with a video montage of her journey. The ad seemingly attempted to highlight the highs of indoor cycling, but that wasn’t the takeaway for everyone.

The ad was quickly meme-ified, with some describing it as a real-life Black Mirror intro. But it seemed to do its job: Peloton got a ton of free media out of its confusing, aggravating clip.

“We all need to treasure the things that bring us together as a nation, as a people,” NPR producer Renee Klahr tweeted. “Collectively hating on this Peloton ad is that thing.”

Peloton shares were falling 4.48% to $35.19 in Tuesday's premarket session. 

Photo courtesy of Peloton. 

Posted-In: News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

