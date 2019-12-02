Papa John's Introduces Vegan Friendly And Very Vegan Unfriendly Pizzas

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) introduced two versions of a specialty pizza which will satisfy both the vegan community and pizza lovers who need to have meat on their pie and on the side.

What To Know About New Pizzas From Papa John's

Papa John's customers in the United Kingdom can treat themselves to a specialty pizza topped with a full Christmas dinner, Daily Mail reported. The "Festive Feast" pizza comes with a red wine gravy instead of traditional pizza sauce.

Toppings include turkey meatballs, Brussels sprouts and a cranberry drizzle. Instead of the usual garlic bread side, customers can order a side of classic pigs-in-blankets or spiced mincemeat pies -- or both.

Vegans will be happy to know they won't miss out as Papa John's offers a meat-free version. The crust is plant-based and topped with "Sheese" (plant-based imitation cheese), according to Plant Based News.

Why It's Important For Papa John's

Investors are expecting Papa John's to be at the forefront of innovation and the company delivered with a new festive pizza. The company needs some near-term momentum to prove to investors prior management PR disasters are in the past and the new management team is moving forward.

How does the Festive Feast pizza taste? Unfortunately YouTube reviews are limited but the channel "Real Ale Craft Beer" dished up raving reviews, especially when dipped in the accompanying cup of garlic sauce.

Are you located across the pond? Let us know how the pizza tastes.

