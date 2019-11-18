Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

It's Official: Nio Brings Former Auto Analyst Wei Feng On As CFO
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 11:08am   Comments
Share:
It's Official: Nio Brings Former Auto Analyst Wei Feng On As CFO

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) confirmed reports Sunday that it has Wei Feng is the company's new CFO.

Shanghai-based Nio, which makes the ES8 and ES6 electric vehicles, said Wei's appointment is effective Monday. 

In late October, the company announced the resignation of CFO Louis Hsieh. It was speculated that the departure may have to do with a new financing strategy the company is planning to enact. 

Wei has about 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, with his most recent position being the managing director and head of auto and auto parts research team at the investment banking firm China International Capital Corp, or CICC.

Before CICC, Wei was an an equity analyst at Everbright Securities from 2010 to 2013.

Nio is going through a turbulent phase, as inclement macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical issues are weighing down on sales of its vehicles.

The company reported anemic sales in the first and the second quarters before seeing a resurgence in the third quarter.

Nio shares were down 1.65% at $1.78 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Nio Could Be In For More Pain As Industry Association Issues Bleak EV Sales Forecast

Is Tesla's 40% Run Just The Beginning?

Photo courtesy of Nio. 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Wei FengNews Management Global Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Microsoft, Uber And More
From Sell-Side To Executive Team: Nio Reportedly Taps Auto Analyst As Next CFO
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Nio Could Be In For More Pain As Industry Association Issues Bleak EV Sales Forecast
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday