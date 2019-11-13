Nickelodeon Original Content Is Coming To Netflix

Children of the 1990s will be happy to hear Nickelodeon is teaming up with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to reboot the cartoon and several other classics, according to Variety.

Nickelodeon, the kids content division of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB), expanded its relationship with Netflix to produce original animated content. New shows will be based on a combination of existing characters and entirely new ones.

"Nickelodeon's next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal," Variety quoted Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, as saying.

The streaming video space continues to become more competitive, especially in kids programming, according to Variety. Traditional TV viewership at kids cable networks are falling but rising at streaming platforms. Netflix says more than half of all subscribers watch kids shows and movies routinely.

Variety's report does not include information on when new kids content will go live on Netflix's platform. Comments from Robbins did confirm that content will be available to kids and families worldwide and will last several years.

