Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nickelodeon Original Content Is Coming To Netflix

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 1:59pm   Comments
Share:
Nickelodeon Original Content Is Coming To Netflix

Children of the 1990s will be happy to hear Nickelodeon is teaming up with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to reboot the cartoon and several other classics, according to Variety.

What Happened

Nickelodeon, the kids content division of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB), expanded its relationship with Netflix to produce original animated content. New shows will be based on a combination of existing characters and entirely new ones.

"Nickelodeon's next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal," Variety quoted Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, as saying.

Why It's Important

The streaming video space continues to become more competitive, especially in kids programming, according to Variety. Traditional TV viewership at kids cable networks are falling but rising at streaming platforms. Netflix says more than half of all subscribers watch kids shows and movies routinely.

Variety's report does not include information on when new kids content will go live on Netflix's platform. Comments from Robbins did confirm that content will be available to kids and families worldwide and will last several years.

Related Links:

Disney's Streaming Platform Goes Live: What The Pros Are Saying

Report: YouTube Exploring Standalone App For Kids Content

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

Posted-In: Kids Content Kids Videos Nickelodeon streaming video VarietyNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + VIAB)

REX Shares Rolls Out A New ETN For FAANG Fans
Disney's Streaming Platform Goes Live: What The Pros Are Saying
Roku's Earnings Exhibited Its Leadership Position
Disney+ Goes Live, Creates Promise For The Distributor But Risk For The Producer
Everything To Know About Disney+
Survey: Black Friday Week Shoppers Eyeing Tech Devices This Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Parallel Gets A New COO