Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Report: YouTube Exploring Standalone App For Kids Content

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Report: YouTube Exploring Standalone App For Kids Content

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit YouTube is considering the creation of a standalone app for kids to better protect younger viewers from disturbing content, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

What Happened

YouTube executives are evaluating the launch of YouTube Kids app after multiple incidents call into question viewer safety on the streaming video app. Most recently, a viral video on the platform explained how it has become a "wormhole into a soft-core pedophilia ring."

Creating a separate app for children's content would be seen as a difficult proposition since children's videos are very popular and contribute millions of dollars in advertising revenue, WSJ said.

Other options YouTube executives are considering to improve the safety of the platform include putting an end to a new video automatically playing.

Why It's Important

YouTube is a media powerhouse with users watching a billion hours of content each day. The platforms' growth over the years hasn't been without user safety challenges and management is now debating topics which were once "off limits," sources told WSJ.

A YouTube spokeswoman confirmed with WSJ that Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now more involved in overseeing operations at the streaming video business. This would mark a departure from the past four years when he rarely got involved in day-to-day operations.

A YouTube official also told WSJ it considers "lots of ideas" for improving the platform. For the time being at least "some remain just that -- ideas."

Related Links:

YouTube's Account Purges Spark A Cannabis Content Alternative

Turtle Beach Continues Partnership With Ali-A, The 'Most-Watched' Gamer On YouTube

Posted-In: streaming video Sundar Pichai Wall Street Journal YouTubeNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

How Trucks Are Becoming A Solution, Not A Product
Cloud Looming? Oracle's Revenue Seen Down In Competitive Atmosphere
Google To Invest Additional $1B In Housing In The Bay Area
Sanofi, Google Partner On Health Care-Focused Virtual Innovation Lab
A Surprising ETF Stands Firm Amid Trade War Controversy
Chinese Brands Are Taking The Global Economy By Storm
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dermavant IPO: What You Need To Know