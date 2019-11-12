FedEx Unit More Than Doubles Early-A.M. Transpacific Air Network

FedEx Express, the air and international unit of FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), said it has more than doubled the number of Asia-Pacific origin markets serving the U.S. and Canada for its early-morning delivery service, FedEx International First.

The unit said it has added 14 originating Asia-Pacific markets, bringing to 25 the number of markets in the region with flights to the U.S. and Canada.

The unit offers door-to-door service, which includes customs clearance, at a pre-defined delivery commitment for packages weighing up to 150 pounds. U.S. consignees can receive deliveries as early as 8 a.m. in one to two business days. The service is available to nearly 5,000 U.S. ZIP codes. Delivery times to Canada are 10 a.m., also in one to two business days.

"Asia-Pacific remains an engine of the global economy, powering the growth of global trade. The accelerated development of Asia Pacific businesses has spurred increased need to reach global customers in a time-definite manner," said Karen Reddington, president, Asia Pacific, FedEx Express, in a statement.

The statement did not mention the additional markets, and the parent company did not provide that information at the time of the story's posting.

Image by News room from Pixabay