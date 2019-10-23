Nano Dimension Shares Rally Amid News Of DragonFly Sales

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares are trading sharply higher after the company said it has reached a major milestone of selling more than 50 DragonFly systems worldwide since the launch of its commercial sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.

To date, Nano Dimension has sold a total of 51 systems to companies from a variety of industries, such as defense, tech, electronics, research and more.

Sales were conducted directly and through the company's resellers, in three main geographies: U.S., Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Czech Republic, Belgium, Turkey, Russia and Asia-Pacific.

Nano Dimension shares were up 44.83% at $4.20 in Wednesday’s pre-market session after falling more than 17% in Tuesday's session. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.52 and a 52-week low of $2.15.