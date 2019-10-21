Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM Suspends Production Of The Chevy Blazer At Its Mexico Plant
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 21, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Share:
GM Suspends Production Of The Chevy Blazer At Its Mexico Plant

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported that it has temporarily suspended production of its Chevrolet Blazer SUV at its manufacturing plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

Production of the Blazer will be halted due to the shortage of parts caused by the strike of 48,000 United Auto Workers against General Motors that began September 16.

GM halted production Friday at its Ramos Arizpe Vehicle Assembly in Mexico, confirmed GM spokesman Dan Flores.

"Production of the Blazer will be down until the strike is done. But production of the (Chevrolet) Equinox is running normally at Mexico and Canada plants," Flores said according to the Detroit Free Press.

The announcement comes a couple of days after GM and the UAW union reached a preliminary agreement for a new four-year labor contract that includes a 3% annual wage increase.

The UAW workers have until October 25 to vote to ratify or reject the agreement. Its National GM Council voted to remain on strike until the contract is ratified by UAW membership.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: auto manufacturers Freight Freightwaves General MotorsNews Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (GM)

Volvo Trucks Will Lay Off 3,000 Workers Because Of UAW Strike At Mack Trucks
Sales, Cycle And Strike Expected To Impact Big 3 Auto Earnings
Key Freight Market Indicators Drag Down Carrier Pricing Power This Week
UAW Reaches Tentative Contract Deal With GM
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On United Rentals, General Motors And More
Here's How Much The General Motors-UAW Strike Has Cost Automaker, Workers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FreightWaves Adds Rail Cost Data, Air Cargo Lane Data And Average Length Of Haul By Equipment Type!