GM Suspends Production Of The Chevy Blazer At Its Mexico Plant

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported that it has temporarily suspended production of its Chevrolet Blazer SUV at its manufacturing plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

Production of the Blazer will be halted due to the shortage of parts caused by the strike of 48,000 United Auto Workers against General Motors that began September 16.

GM halted production Friday at its Ramos Arizpe Vehicle Assembly in Mexico, confirmed GM spokesman Dan Flores.

"Production of the Blazer will be down until the strike is done. But production of the (Chevrolet) Equinox is running normally at Mexico and Canada plants," Flores said according to the Detroit Free Press.

The announcement comes a couple of days after GM and the UAW union reached a preliminary agreement for a new four-year labor contract that includes a 3% annual wage increase.

The UAW workers have until October 25 to vote to ratify or reject the agreement. Its National GM Council voted to remain on strike until the contract is ratified by UAW membership.

