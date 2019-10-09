Volvo And Mack Use Geotab Cloud To Hold Electronic Logging Device Data

Volvo Trucks North America and its Mack Trucks sibling are partnering with connected transportation company Geotab to send electronic logging device (ELD) data to the cloud and back for interference-free reporting.

The telematics devices, factory-installed in Volvo and Mack trucks, send engine and positional data to the cloud, which generates automatic duty status logs. A driver can enter duty status logs manually through the Geotab Drive app on a mobile device, which will then be consolidated into an accurate record.

Since there is no Bluetooth pairing process or Ethernet connection required, recorded data cannot be lost. The telematics device in the truck continues to record data whether the mobile device is connected or there is wireless interference.

"Cloud-based data reporting simplifies the process for the customer because it does not require them to purchase a new ELD device," said David Pardue, Mack Trucks vice president of connected vehicle and contract services. "It makes data collection more reliable."

Geotab is able to deliver accurate logs that comply with the ELD mandate, the final stage of which goes into effect December 16. Geotab integrates, monitors and records hours of service (HOS) compliance, including Records of Duty Status and Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports.

"The equipment makers are going to their own hardware," Nadine Haupt, Geotab business development manager told FreightWaves. "Many of their customers have mixed fleets. Our open platform allows customers to bring in their partners."

The units of Volvo AB are the first to announce a cloud-based system for ELD data. The tie-ups with Geotab were announced October 6 at the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference & Exhibition in San Diego.

Geotab's ELD meets the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations, said Ashraf Makki, VTNA product marketing manager. It is compatible with Android and iOS platforms on tablets or smartphones.

Volvo Trucks began partnering with Geotab in 2016 in an effort to improve telematics capabilities in its trucks. Its Geotab ELD partnership includes trucks from 2015 to present.

Accessing ELD data through the MyGeotab portal enables fleet managers to keep track of compliance in real time by viewing detailed reports on driver logs, violation alerts and running reports on the status of the fleet.

"Mack is always seeking ways to improve the total cost of ownership for our customers," Pardue said in a statement. "Working with cloud-based data for mandatory reporting purposes is a more efficient and more effective way to compile data and ensure compliance."

Image Sourced from Pixabay