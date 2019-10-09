CSX And Union Pacific Make Changes To Sales And Marketing Teams

Eastern U.S. railroad CSX (NYSE: CSX) and Western U.S. rail carrier Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) have made recent changes to their sales and marketing teams as both companies seek new opportunities in the merchandise segment.

CSX

CSX has tapped Farrukh Bezar to become its senior vice president of marketing. He will lead CSX's merchandise marketing groups in addition to continuing with existing corporate strategy duties. Bezar, who joined CSX in May as a senior vice president and chief strategy officer, will be working to identify growth opportunities in the merchandise markets. He has more than 25 years of experience as a transportation and logistics industry strategist, CSX said Oct. 7.

"I'm extremely confident in his ability to help us effectively identity, develop and execute on initiatives to further expand our business portfolio, capture market share and grow the franchise," said Mark Wallace, CSX executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Arthur Adams, who has served CSX for 12 years, will become vice president of merchandise sales. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading all sales portfolios within the industrial products, food and agriculture, fertilizers and regional sales segments, while continuing to oversee customer engagement and TRANSFLO services, CSX said. Adams has been with CSX for 12 years and has played a critical role in strengthening the company's market position and customer relationships.

"I'm confident in his ability to excel in this expanded role as we continually enhance our customer experience and develop comprehensive solutions that meet the needs of shippers," Wallace said of Adams.

Meanwhile, two members of the sales and marketing leadership are retiring. Dean Piacente, vice president of industrial products, and Tim McNulty, vice president of food and agricultural products, will retire from CSX after more than 30 years of service.

Union Pacific

UP also recently made changes to its marketing and sales division. These changes were effective immediately, the company said Sept. 27.

Kari Kirchhoefer has become the vice president of loop logistics, succeeding Shawntell Kroese. Kirchhoefer has been part of UP for more than 26 years, serving as a leader for chemicals, streamine, the Market Development and Sales Center (MDSC), autos and agricultural products.

Jacque Bendon is succeeding Kirchhoefer to become vice president for industrial products. Bendon was previously the assistant vice president for industrial products. Bendon has been with UP for 21 years, starting in corporate audit and then holding leadership positions in industrial products, chemicals and Union Pacific Distribution Services (UPDS).

Seana Fairchild is succeeding Bendon to become assistant vice president for industrial products. She has been with UP for 15 years, working for commercial strategy, customer experience, intermodal, chemicals and tax.

Elise Gosch is succeeding Fairchild to become senior director of commercial strategy and pricing. She has served UP for more than 15 years, holding roles in UPDS, agricultural products, industrial products, intermodal and MDSC.

